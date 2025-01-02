Person struck, killed by train; services delayed in north suburbs, officials say

By Web Staff

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WLS) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train on Thursday morning in the north suburbs, according to officials.

The person was struck by Union Pacific North train #322, which was scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:40 a.m., Metra said.

The crash happened near Oakwood Cemetery in Waukegan.

Waukegan police said the pedestrian died after the crash.

Services were delayed after all northbound and outbound trains were halted, a Metra spokesperson said.

