Sister heartbroken after 3-month-old brother drowns in bathtub at Louisville motel

By Jamie Mayes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville family says they’re hoping for answers after a 3-month-old died after drowning in a bathtub at a Louisville motel.

“It was just overwhelming. It was just on and off crying all morning,” said Kiyah Winstead. “I just want to know why she wouldn’t make sure that he was OK or why she would have him in the bath at that time.”

Kiyah Winstead says she will never forget the pain she felt when she found out her baby brother was dead. The family has identified the baby as Ki’arri Winstead.

“My entire life, I’ve been an only child, and I’ve always wanted a younger sibling, so obviously when I figured out that I was going to have one, it was really exciting,” she said.

However, Kiyah, who was with her grandmother on Wednesday morning, says she found out from family that the brother she’d hoped for was no longer alive.

“And they told me that he had drowned. And my mom was holding him in the bath, and she had fell asleep, and he drowned while she was sleeping,” said Kiyah, “and her boyfriend came back, and that’s whenever they found the baby.”

First responders arrived at Airport Hotel Boulevard and found the baby. The officers began to perform CPR and other lifesaving measures on the child until emergency medical services could arrive.

Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kiyah, currently under her grandmother’s custody, says she suspects drugs may have been a factor in her brother’s death.

“I got taken away whenever I was younger because my mom was on drugs whenever I was little,” said Kiyah.

Kiyah says she wishes more could have been done to save her brother’s life.

“There were so many things that had happened that people were aware of and that we had tried to notify people about these things, and there was just never anything done,” said Kiyah, “And I want other people to be able to avoid situations like this from happening.”

The LMPD Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation into the incident.

