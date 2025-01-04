911 dispatcher helps couple deliver baby



MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A Macomb County dispatcher helped a couple deliver their baby over the phone after a man called 911 saying his wife had gone into labor.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Cidnee Schramm answered the call around 5:42 a.m. on Dec. 29 after the expectant mother’s husband called when his wife’s water broke and her contractions were less than one minute apart.

“He told me right away her contractions are under a minute apart, so I kind of knew right away something was going to happen before the fire department could get there,” said Schramm.

Schramm calmly aided the man in delivering the baby, instructing him where to place his hand as the baby appeared and to wipe fluid out of the baby’s mouth with a dry towel as well as how to stimulate the baby’s breathing after birth.

During the call, the mother can be heard, and by the end of the call, so can a newborn crying.

Schramm remained on the phone until the Clinton Township Fire Department arrived.

“It’s much easier said than done, but keep as much as you possibly can in that situation,” said Schramm. “I trust all my partners down here, so if that were me calling, I have faith that they could get me through it even if I wasn’t able to totally keep my head.”

“We are incredibly proud of the composed and professional manner in which Dispatcher Schramm handled this call,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “Dispatchers like Cidnee prepare diligently for instances like this, and we are thankful for this positive outcome.”

The sheriff’s office says the mother and her newborn are doing well.

