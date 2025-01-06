Fans anxious ahead of rescheduled Rod Wave concert at Golden 1 Center

By Peyton Headlee

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Thousands of people will head to downtown Sacramento on Sunday evening for the Rod Wave concert at the Golden 1 Center.

The rapper’s Oct. 25 concert had to be rescheduled after a late opening and disturbance in the Downtown Commons led to three people being injured and law enforcement clearing the arena.

Sacramento Police had responded to DOCO around 9 p.m. that night for reports of a shooting. Officials said that investigators found evidence of fireworks, but not gunfire. However, the confusion caused crowds to run both in and outside of the area.

The concert was initially pushed back to the next night but had to be postponed again due to staffing issues. It’s scheduled for Jan. 5.

KCRA 3 reached out to the Sacramento Police Dept. ahead of the concert on Sunday. They confirmed officers will be at the Golden 1 Center, as they are for all major events.

“Our team remains vigilant and works very closely with DOCO and Golden 1 Center security to ensure a safe and pleasurable experience,” Sac PD said in a statement.

KCRA 3 also reached out to the Golden 1 Center but have not heard back yet.

“I am a bit nervous, but I’m hoping, you know, the police presence is heavier and they’re able to contain the crowd and that everyone did their part. The artists, the venue, everyone can do their part, even the guests,” Julia Barriga said.

Barriga went to the originally scheduled concert with her 14-year-old son and has plans to go the rescheduled date on Sunday. They’re hopeful it will all go to plan this time around.

“We are returning only because my son is a diehard Rod Wave fan,” she said. “I just think that waiting outside in the cold with unanswered questions is why the crowd was so upset.”

According to the Golden 1 Center’s website, doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

