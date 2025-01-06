Forensic anthropologist helps investigators using clues from human remains

By Nicole Tam

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The human body has 206 bones, each one holds a lot of information about who we are. Heather Garvin, a board-certified forensic anthropologist for the state of Iowa, is also a professor at Des Moines University. She’s using her experience to help Iowa families.

When remains are discovered, officials might call Garvin to investigate.

“Forensic anthropologists are experts in the human skeleton. Medical examiners who are working on either the cause of death, manner of death of individuals, may call in a forensic anthropologist anytime they think the bones can give them more information,” Garvin explained.

Certain parts of our body tell a unique story. Bones can contain clues that reveal the age, gender and height of an individual.

“All that information is really for investigators to narrow down the missing persons files. Unfortunately, there’s too many missing people out there,” Garvin said.

Recently, Garvin helped authorities in Ottumwa link a femur to a missing Iowa man, later identified as Timothy William-Michal Fortney, who was first reported missing in 2019. She says moments like that are why she loves her job.

“It is extremely gratifying to be able to use my skills and be able to bring closure to families or justice, for loved ones in cases,” Garvin said.

She hopes more people will be aware of her field of work.

“We’re working really hard to get the word out there about forensic anthropology and also encouraging people to go through board certification so that we know that all the individuals out there practicing are qualified,” Garvin said.

