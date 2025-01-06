Man faces retaliation charge against prosecutor in connection to drug case

By Mike Mohundro

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WSIL) — A 38-year-old was recently arrested after being accused of threatening a Commonwealth attorney with their life.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were informed about Brandon Cavette who was accused of attempting to hire people from Houston, Texas, to have them kill Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp.

Deputies earlier arrested Cavette on January 2, 2023, on drug trafficking charges. The sheriff’s office said they seized roughly 15 pounds of marijuana, 4,226 Ecstasy pills, 3,255 Etizolam pills and $8,000 dollars in cash.

The search warrant was for his home on Key Bottom Road north of Mayfield.

The sheriff’s office reported Cavette was upset at Kemp for prosecuting him on the drug case and then upset at a 14 year offer from the prosecutor. The sheriff’s office also said there were audio records of the threats.

Cavette was arrested for the threats on Friday, January 3, 2025. He was then taken to an out-of-county detention facility. He faces a felony charge of Retaliating Against a Participant in a Legal Process.

Additional charges are possible.

