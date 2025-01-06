Police search for 2 teen girls accused of stripping naked young woman, beating her while recording

By Tara Morgan

Click here for updates on this story

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — They’re not even old enough to drive, but Akron police want two teen girls in jail after a young woman was held against her will, stripped and beaten.

Police say the attack on Dec. 27 in south Akron was recorded and posted on social media.

An 18-year-old woman has already been arrested in the case and charged.

Akron Police Captain Michael Miller has seen some of the videos.

He described to News 5 Investigators what appeared to happen in the basement of a home as humiliating and a shock to the conscience.

“You see a defenseless victim, someone who’s very afraid, very vulnerable in that regard and being struck repeatedly unprovoked,” Miller said.

It was around midnight on that night when police say a 19-year-old woman met her attackers at the house on Beardsley Street and was assaulted over an extended period while someone was recording.

A police report shows the woman had her clothes ripped off, all while being punched, kicked and hit with rocks. She was able to run away.

Then, a man found her walking in the street and called 911.

“I just picked a young lady up. She was walking down the street naked and said somebody jumped her and robbed her,” the 911 caller said.

Hours later, police got a second 911 from the young woman’s mother to file a report.

“They acting like it was a party last night and they got her in there,” the woman’s mother told dispatchers.

The police report shows the woman said she was at a party when her friend and sister started beating her and then took her clothes, shoes and cell phone.

“They told her to get out and she left with no clothes,” the mother told dispatchers.

The good samaritan who found the woman waited for police at a gas station.

“Thank you so much for helping,” the dispatcher told him.

“Oh my God, I got daughters nah nah wow put my hoodie on,” the caller said.

“At any point in that process, someone could have made a different decision, ‘Hey stop,’” Miller said.

But Miller said no one did.

“The video that circulated online broke our hearts,” Miller said.

Miller says what’s more disturbing are the ages of everyone who took part in the assault, with the youngest being 13 and 14-year-old girls.

News 5 Investigators asked Miller where the parents were.

“We have no idea,” Capt. Miller said.

Miller said they don’t know who else, from a parental standpoint, was in the house at the time.

The 18-year-old is charged with kidnapping and assault in Akron municipal court. The case is expected to go to a grand jury.

Police identified one of the two younger girls, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Miller says there’s concern in cases like this for retaliation, and the police are asking for more time to investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.