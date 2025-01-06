Sex offender who tried to register for high school charged

By Robert Desaulniers

ALBANY, Oregon (KEZI) — The registered sex offender accused of pretending to be a teenager to enroll at South Albany High School has been formally charged with three crimes in the Linn County Circuit Court.

According to the Albany Police Department, on December 13, Makayla Ray Craig, 27, posed as a 15-year-old girl and registered for South Albany High School. However, members of a social services program at the high school thought Craig appeared to be an adult, and notified police. After an investigation, Craig was arrested in December but was released without charges.

On December 31, Craig was formally charged with second-degree forgery, computer crime and false swearing. Craig has a previous conviction of third-degree sexual abuse, as well as a 2019 conviction of theft and a conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle from 2024.

