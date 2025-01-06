Volunteers brave snow to ensure Kansas City first responders can keep serving



KSHB

By Fernanda Silva

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A group of volunteers stepped up Sunday to support first responders by providing rides to work, alleviating their stress, and ensuring they can continue their essential duties, even amid an ongoing winter storm.

Dalal Abdulgadir, a nurse, faced a particularly stressful night on Saturday. After finishing her shift, she was met with icy roads as she drove home.

“I was driving on the road, and my car slid,” Abdulgadir said. “I couldn’t even sleep thinking about how I’m going to get to work.”

Her worries were eased, however, by the KC Off Road group, a team of volunteers who use their 4x4s to assist when the snow piles up.

“We all know first responders have to work. They can’t get around. We’re willing to take them back and forth if we need to,” said Tyler Davis, one of the KC Off Road members and ride-giver.

As soon as two inches of snow hit the ground, the KC Off Road Snow Squad hits the road.

Roads that can be tricky — but can also bring sense of fulfillment.

“We feel good and happy because we’re able to help somebody who might not be as fortunate,” Davis said.

A full-circle situation for Dalal — receiving help to help others.

“I have a patient I take care of, and I know they need me. So I have to go,” Abdulgadir, said.

If you are a first responder and need a ride, you can contact the group at Kcoffroadadventurefreely@gmail.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.