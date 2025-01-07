A community of cats is facing demolition, now there’s a push to save them

By Alyssa Bethencourt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A community is coming together to save hundreds of cats who have taken over the Paradise Spas apartment complex.

The property will start being torn down at the end of this month to make way for a new development, meaning the clock is ticking to rescue the cats.

“I love them all. I would take them if I could,” said Ingrid Villeda, who has lived at the property for five years.

She says the cats have always been there, and the population kept growing year after year.

“There are hundreds of cats here on property that have been here a long time, and they get into the ceiling and the roofs in the walls. We’ve taken them out of the walls before,” said Heather Paquin, who helps manage the property.

Paquin shared she’s concerned about all the cats since the property must be completely vacant by this summer.

“It makes me think, what’s going to happen to the rest of them? That’s my biggest worry because I don’t wanna see all these other animals die,” said Katrina Monte.

“Of course, my hope is that they all could be saved, but that seems impossible,” Paquin said.

Julia Gorin has already started trying to rescue as many of them as possible. It’s no easy task.

“For one rescuer, it’s impossible. My pace leaves a lot to be desired,” Gorin said.

That is why residents there are spreading the word, hoping rescuers and people in the community can come together to save them.

“I mean they’re helpless,” Paquin said.

If you can help with fostering, adopt, or trapping the cats, please contact Alyssa Bethencourt at alyssa.bethencourt@ktnv.com or Julia Gorin at velsimon1@gmail.com.

