Blood transfusion program onboard EMS ambulances proves successful in 2024

By Rex Hodge

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — In mid-2024, Harris EMS ambulances in Jackson County, North Carolina started carrying blood.

Following stringent medical and regulatory requirements, Harris paramedics can administer pre-hospital blood transfusions. This program currently operates during day shifts.

Harris EMS says two successful transfusions in ambulances took place in 2024.

Local leaders also say Harris EMS is the first agency west of Henderson County with this capability. They say it is vital in rural areas with long transport times.

“Early blood resuscitation is found to give folks not only with traumatic injuries, but also medical conditions that need blood, better outcomes by getting that blood on board,” said Kyle Dowling, Harris EMS supervisor.

Dowling says that the hope for 2025 is to receive funding from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to expand the capability to 24 hours.

