Man accused of using fake $100 bills to buy woman’s car

By Ryan Jeltema

CLARE COUNTY, Michigan (WJRT) — An illegal immigrant is accused of scamming a Harrison woman with counterfeit money when he purchased her car on Facebook Marketplace on New Year’s Day.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says the woman met up with Victor Julio Telleria-Sanchez on the holiday to complete the $3,600 sale. He gave the woman 36 $100 bills as payment.

She later brought the money to an nearby gas station, where they determined that at least one of the $100 bills was counterfeit. Investigators later found that all 36 of the $100 bills were fake.

The sheriff’s office listed the woman’s vehicle as stolen in a statewide law enforcement database. Police also checked the Facebook profile that Telleria-Sanchez used to make the purchase, but discovered that he deactivated it.

An officer from the Three Rivers Police Department in St. Joseph County pulled over the woman’s vehicle on Jan. 2. Telleria-Sanchez, who was riding as a passenger at the time, was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Telleria-Sanchez is in the U.S. illegally.

Clare County authorities picked him up at the St. Joseph County Jail and brought him back to Clare County. He was arraigned on charges of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000 and uttering and publishing.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Telleria-Sanchez remained in custody at the the Clare County Jail on Tuesday with a $50,000 bond. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also placed a hold on him.

