Sailboat listed for $1 after running aground demolished after no buyers

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — For two weeks, a 1977 sailboat sat stranded on the shores of New Smyrna Beach, becoming an unlikely focal point for locals and tourists alike.

“It was just different for here, ’cause you see that down on the Intracoastal, but not here on the beach,” said Antoinette Wagoner, a New Smyrna Beach resident.

The boat quickly became a local attraction, but as time passed, it turned more into a nuisance.

“It’s not like it was out there, you know, anchored like a nice sailboat,” said Carl Huckle, a visitor. “So, it was an eyesore.”

The owner had battled rough waters for hours before being pushed ashore. He was quoted over $20,000 to remove the boat but couldn’t afford it, so he put it up for sale for just $1, hoping to find someone who could give it a new life.

The $1 price tag had people talking, but no serious buyers came forward. Left with no other option, the owner surrendered the boat to Volusia County.

On Monday morning, county officials began dismantling the boat and hauling it off the beach, piece by piece.

“I’m glad he didn’t wait long enough for it to destroy on the beach,” said Wagoner after learning it was gone.

County officials stated that the boat could have been harmful to both the beach and the ocean. In an email, a county spokesperson explained:

“After receiving the necessary approvals from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) over the weekend, the County coordinated with a contractor to safely extract potentially harmful liquids from the vessel, ensuring no environmental contamination to the beach or ocean. The vessel was then demolished and transported to the Tomoka Landfill.

“This immediate removal was critical as the vessel posed significant risks to the public and the environment. The concern of the vessel breaking its anchor lines during a future storm or tidal event caused additional concern, as it would result in potential leaks or scattering hazardous debris along the beach and into the water with the potential of impacting vulnerable structures and shorelines.”

Most locals are relieved that it’s finally gone.

We reached out to the owner, who said this was too emotional for him and preferred not to comment.

