Sheriff: inmate dies following jail attack

By Sam Schmitz

RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Racine County Jail inmate has been charged following a deadly assault of another inmate, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The assault happened on Dec. 31 around 12:15 p.m. In the initial release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, security cameras captured the assault, which happened in a dayroom. It lasted less than a minute.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said before the assault, a corrections officer was following protocol and had just completed a safety and security check for the dayroom. The officer then continued to supervise inmates on the same wing when the inmate was attacked. The officer found the victim, who was unresponsive at the time, during the next safety and security check. The officer then began life-saving measures. All of the emergency buttons in every cell were working, but were not activated by any of the inmates who saw the assault.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Racine, was pronounced dead on Jan. 1, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, who is now leading the investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office also identified Davonte Carraway as the suspect. A count of first-degree intentional homicide has been submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Sheriff’s Office go out to the victim and his family,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

