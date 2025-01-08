Family of Uber passenger killed in New Year’s Eve crash pushing for answers



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The father of a woman who was killed in a car crash in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve is speaking out and looking for answers.

“That whole night, it just keeps playing over and over again,” said Calvin Sutton, who is still reeling from the night his 28-year-old daughter, Kiyonna Sutton, was killed.

He spoke with Action News on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m trying to figure out how did someone get an Uber to be safe and then turn around and this happens?” he said.

Sutton says his daughter was taking an Uber to hang out with friends so she didn’t have to drive her own car in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Philadelphia police say around 11:00 p.m., the Uber Kiyonna was in, a maroon Honda Accord, crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say the Uber driver – who is pregnant – suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Kiyonna was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Uber driver’s name has not been released.

Police do say the driver was going around a bend just before the crash.

But Kiyonna’s family wants more answers about what led up to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

“I’m going to fight until I get answers for my daughter and the family,” said Sutton.

Calvin says she was about to graduate from nursing school and had a bright future ahead of her.

“If you love your kid like I love my daughter, then you’ll understand. We had a great, great bond,” said Sutton. “And now it’s like this emptiness that I’ll feel. That I’m not going to get that from her.”

An Uber spokesperson released a statement saying, “We’re incredibly saddened by this horrible crash and are keeping those involved in our thoughts. We’re continuing to look into this and are standing by to assist in the investigation.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says this remains and open and active investigation.

