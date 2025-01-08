Neighbors shocked by explosive fire in their neighborhood

By Noah Chavez

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — A day after a deadly fire swept through a house in the Santa Clara neighborhood, neighbors are sharing their concerns and raising questions about the fire.

An aspect of the fire that neighbors have questioned are the numerous explosions that were seen and heard from around the entire neighborhood. Richard Henry lives a few houses away from the house that burned and was shocked when his own home shook because of the explosions. Henry said he thought it was an earthquake at first but later realized it was the house burning.

“Came downstairs and opened up the front door and all you could see was emergency vehicles all up and down the street and the house was on fire,” Henry said. “I definitely know an explosion. Being 22 years in the military, you pick up on explosions.”

Other neighbors who saw the fire said they were saddened when they learned that a person had died inside. They added they had some concerns about the residents before the fire happened. Henry said when he was watching the fire crews take care of the blaze, he saw the man and woman living inside the home.

“At first I thought it was just the young couple. I saw them out here and they looked like they were fine, Henry said. “I didn’t think anything of it but then I heard there was somebody in the house that died.”

One person who lives within view of the house said he believes the individuals were possible squatters living inside the burned home. He added that he has had numerous run-ins with the people over trash in the yard and having dozens of unknown vehicles blocking the roadway. Additionally, he stated that for months, there was always a generator running nonstop in the garage. It was visible because the door was intentionally left open, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

