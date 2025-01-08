Woman claims city sewage destroyed her home

By Clifton Haskin

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Jackie Marte from Collinsville called 2 News because she’s stuck paying thousands of dollars for damage to her home. On November 8, 2024, she claimed sewage had spewed inside from broken pumps. Marte said she believes she shouldn’t have to pay for the damage.

Marte came home to discover Collinsville’s sewage system pumps backed up, spewing sewage into her home and causing nearly $30,000 in damages.

“I have four small kids and three dogs. We couldn’t stay here. There was no access to half of the house. I was worried about my kids walking in sewage,” said Marte.

Marte said she has found places to stay, but she was forced to move back into her damaged home because money was tight. She called the city multiple times about compensation but hasn’t heard back since the incident.

“I just feel like we’re not making any progress. Nothing has been approved or said to us, saying here we are going to get started so you can get your kids back home. Nothing,” said Marte.

2 News contacted Collinsville city manager Chuck Ralls and provided a statement.

“The city has turned everything over to insurance and is working to get them compensated and resolved,” said Ralls.

According to Oklahoma Disaster Restoration, if sewage enters your home, turn off the electricity, evacuate, and contact your insurance company.

As Marte unpacks what her family has left, she said some things can’t be replaced.

“My kid’s school memorabilia, I had big tubs and boxes of all of their yearbooks, and everything I had in here is here is just gone,” said Marte.

