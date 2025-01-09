Dan Campbell Road? Man proposes changing street name to honor Lions coach

By Carli Petrus

ROYAL OAK, Michigan (WXYZ) — A business owner in Royal Oak has come up with quite the idea by proposing to the city that Campbell Road be change to Dan Campbell Road ahead of the Detroit Lions playoff run.

Campbell Road runs from 14 Mile Road all to I-696 in Royal Oak. It was named after metro Detroit landowner Welcome Campbell. But business owner Kristopher Powell believes it’s time the street gets an upgrade.

“It kind of occurred to me somewhere along the way in the last few weeks that Campbell Road could translate easily to Dan Campbell Road,” Powell said, referring to Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

It’s an idea that’s gaining traction — at least in the HRPro office that located on Campbell Road.

“I think it would be awesome, just kind of a little morning pick-me-up,” HRPro employee Nick George said.

Powell is hoping to change the name in honor of the Lions coach and his hand in the team’s historic season.

“I said hey, you know, Dan Campbell has built one heck of a team and I think it’s time we start to honor this guy,” Powell said.

But should the change wait until Dan Campbell gives the city a Super Bowl?

“Well, given what I’ve been talking to the city of Royal Oak about, it’s probably going to take that long anyway,” Powell said.

Powell’s right, according to City Manager Joseph Gacioch, especially since Campbell Road also exists in nearby Madison Heights.

“That’s just one kind of consideration with our neighbors. And then you have to look at all the businesses and residents that are located on there and we would have to think about how that would implicate, obviously, their addresses,” Gacioch said.

And it would be costly, coming up to about $10,000, according to Gacioch.

“Though, he did submit his request and really at the end of the day, it’s a commission decision,” Gacioch said. “And so, I will have the conversation with them and see if there’s any appetite in doing anything temporary should the Lions celebrate a win in the Super Bowl, which I know we’re all hoping happens.”

