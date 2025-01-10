Owner reunites with French bulldog that was stolen from driveway

By Jordan Kissane, Kevin Boulandier

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A South Florida woman is feeling grateful and relieved after the community rallied together to help her find her dog which was stolen from her driveway.

Jennifer Perez spoke with 7News after the happy reunion that, she said, was made possible by the power of social media.

“The community just rallied together in a way that I am humbled and blessed, and it must have worked, because we got her back,” she said.

7News cameras captured Perez embracing her French bulldog, Lola.

“I just – I don’t even know how to explain to you what was going through my mind,” she said.

Perez said her precious pup was stolen from her front yard last week as her husband took out the trash.

“When he came with the second trash can, he realized there was a car right here in our driveway,” she said.

Someone inside the black sedan scooped up Lola and drove off.

“He was like kind of waving them down, and then, when they pulled away, he was calling all the dogs back, and he realized that Lola was gone,” said Perez.

The heartbroken family took to social media, relying on their community to help bring Lola home.

The Perez family told 7News that they took in the Frenchie nearly five months ago, when they found her nearly starving.

“All are rescues,” said Perez.

One week after Lola was taken, Perez said, she got the call she had been waiting for.

“I got a call yesterday, around 5:45 p.m. that somebody had found her,” she said.

Perez added the caller told her the social media campaign and her story on 7News led her to the owner.

“She evidently told a friend that she found a Frenchie, she was pretty excited, and the friend came over and said, ‘Wait a second. I’ve seen that dog on the news,’” said Perez, “and so, she started doing some research on social media and on the Channel 7 news site, and they were able to track us down.”

Perez and Lola were reunited at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office South District Station.

“It was surreal,” said Perez.

Perez said she’s glad that the search for Lola is over and that her happy family of six rescues is once again complete.

“We had angels here on Earth and in heaven looking out for us, and I know God had a big part of this. I know everybody’s prayers made a difference, and I am humbled and just beyond grateful,” said Perez.

The good news ends this family’s saga on a pawsitive note.

