Police arrest woman accused of purposefully driving through marching band practice

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a woman accused of driving through a high school marching band practice on the streets of the 7th Ward.

NOPD arrested Andrea Davillier II, who was seen on video driving through the intersection of Law and Pauger streets Wednesday while the St. Augustine Marching Band was practicing for parades.

According to police, Davillier intentionally drove through the band’s practice and yelled threats at the band leader trying to stop her.

Police say the motive for this incident is under investigation.

Davillier is facing a charge of aggravated assault and has been booked in the Orleans Justice Center.

St. Augustine High School issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Thankfully, none of the students were injured. Our band director and assistants safely guided our young men back to the school without further incident. The New Orleans Police Department was notified immediately and responded in the appropriate fashion.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.