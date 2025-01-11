Four suspects arrested after chase in connection with robbery of FedEx driver

By WBZ News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WBZ) — Four people were arrested on Friday afternoon following a police chase in connection with the armed robbery of a FedEx driver in Harvard, Massachusetts.

Providence police said the suspects were being pursued by Massachusetts State Police and crossed into Rhode Island.

The white Acura crashed on I-95 near the Providence/Cranston line. Video from SkyEye shows the car had significant front-end damage and the airbags were deployed.

Four people fled the car on foot after the crash, but were later arrested, according to Providence police. Their names have not been released.

FedEx driver ambushed in Harvard

Police had been searching for the white Acura with a Connecticut license plate since it was spotted on home surveillance video during a robbery in the town of Harvard on Thursday.

A FedEx driver was ambushed and robbed in what police say may have been a targeted attack. Video shows the driver attempting to deliver a package to a home off Stow Road. Two men jumped out of the Acura and ripped the box from the driver’s hands.

Harvard police said the men yelled threats, suggesting they were armed. The car sped off with the package, a $1,900 Apple computer monitor.

Police said they believe the thieves knew the delivery was arriving. The homeowner said she saw the car near her driveway earlier that morning, and it was still there around noon.

The homeowner told WBZ she is not sure how the men knew it was being delivered and when.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.