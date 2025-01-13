Artist’s snow octopus took 15 hours to build

By Gregg Montgomery

GREENFIELD, Indiana (WISH) — An octopus made out of snow sits in front of a home east of Indianapolis in Hancock County.

Rick Horton, also known as “the snow artist” on social media, was behind the eight-armed sculpture. He says it took him 15 total hours to complete.

He also says he chose an octopus because he wanted something that would cover a lot of ground and give people more to look at.

The snow octopus is located on South State Street near English Avenue.

Horton says he will have to cover it up Friday due to more incoming snow.

