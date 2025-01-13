Blind man found dead at bus depot

By Kristen Consillio

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — Tony Nguyen, who’s legally blind, described to outreach workers on Monday how he was robbed and beaten in Wahiawa.

“Two guys hit me and the other guy was trying to scare me away,” he said. “I waved my hand asked for 911 help, nobody helped me.”

Hours later, he ended up dead.

Tony Nguyen’s family believes he may have been pushed off this three-story building and sustained injuries leading to his death.

“It’s just a horrible way to die,” said his niece Christine Vo.

Tony was found unconscious next to the Wahiawa Transit Center.

“It was a fall enough to have broken his limbs and his arm,” Vo said. “It just seems like there’s foul play here.”

Honolulu police are investigating an unattended death.

“We just want to know what happened to him,” Vo said. “It just feels like there’s no closure. You know, there’s so much grief and pain that we just we don’t know how to process it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

