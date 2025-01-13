Police say burglars were stuck in the snow after robbing home

By Jason Ronimous

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WISH) — Evansville Police officers were called to a home on Old Boonville Highway Monday morning on a report of a burglary in progress.

Police found multiple vehicles stuck in the snow and a home that had just been robbed.

A caller alerted police around 11 a.m. after he checked on his mother’s home after the snowstorm. The caller told police that when he arrived to check on the home he observed a black SUV stuck in the driveway.

He told police there was also a red Dodge Ram truck trying to pull the SUV out of the snow. The caller said there was a third vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, stuck in the snow in the backyard.

Police say the caller located a female on scene identified as 24-year-old Madlyn Brewer. Police say Brewer was the registered owner of the Jeep Patriot.

The caller also located a male identified as 32-year-old Matthew Ingle near the stuck Jeep. When asked by the caller what they were doing there, Ingle and Brewer said they didn’t know.

Police say the caller noticed the garage door to the home was open. Police say Ingle fled this scene at this point and ran on foot towards a nearby motel.

The caller then noticed the back door had been forced open and told police that the home looked ransacked and that items were missing.

The caller went back to the stuck Jeep and spoke to Brewer again. Brewer opened the back hatch and the caller saw items he recognized to be missing from the home.

Police arrived shortly after and took Brewer into custody, along with the female driver of the SUV that was stuck in the driveway. Police say the SUV driver had been called by Ingle for help with the stuck Jeep and was not involved in the robbery.

The caller described Ingle to police as did a neighbor. Police followed footprints leading from the scene to the nearby motel. The building was searched and Ingle was located and detained by police.

Police say in addition to the items in the back of the Jeep, a garbage bag containing stolen items was found on the ground nearby.

Brewer and Ingle were transported to police headquarters where Brewer admitted to knowing that stolen items from the residence were in her vehicle.

Police say Brewer said that she observed Ingle bust out a window in the door of the home and gain entry. She told police she saw Ingle carry out a piece of luggage and two trash bags.

Ingle requested an attorney when police asked him what he was doing at the house.

Police documents list items that were stolen from the home that included money, photo equipment, jewelry, antiques, and a fur valued at $2,000.

Police documents also say the suspects had marijuana and fentanyl in their possession at the time of their arrest.

Ingle and Brewer were both booked on burglary charges.

