Reckless driver damages Mt. Murphy Bridge, prompting extended closure

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A Northern California high country bridge that authorities say was damaged by a reckless driver will be closed until further notice.

Sunday morning, the El Dorado County Roads Maintenance Division announced that a crash had damaged Mt. Murphy Bridge. The crash caused visible damage to the bridge’s wooden railing.

Due to the incident and concerns over potential structural damage, officials say the bridge will be closed until it can be inspected and repaired.

The bridge, which crosses the South Fork of the American River, was originally built in 1915. El Dorado County officials have already classified the bridge as “structurally deficient” and obsolete.

About 280 people cross the bridge a day, on average, officials say.

Residents trying to get in and out of the Coloma Resort will need to use Bayne Road for the time being.

No timetable has been given for the bridge closure.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that an El Dorado County bridge will see an extended closure due to vehicle damage. Back in October 2024, a vehicle got stuck on the Mosquito Road bridge and bent several truss rods.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.