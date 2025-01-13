TikTok creator eyes possible ban now just a week away

By Aaron Hegarty

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Council Bluffs TikTok creator Ryan Price is warning his 635,000+ followers where they’ll be able to find him if TikTok is banned.

TikTok would be banned if TikTok’s parent company doesn’t sell the company off to a non-Chinese company and the U.S. Supreme Court leaves the law passed in April unchanged.

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard arguments. TikTok’s argument focused on the First Amendment. The government’s defense included the security concerns that motivated lawmakers to pass the bill last spring.

“Regardless of what happens to TikTok, I know I’ll see you again,” Price told his followers Saturday. “I work extremely hard, and I’ll find my way back to your feed.”

He told KETV a TikTok ban would “suck,” but he’s confident he could rebuild his audience on other platforms.

“I look at TikTok as a tool I was lucky enough to use to build the habits of making videos and building an audience, and that’s something I look forward to carrying to every platform I go on,” he said.

He says he aims to spread positive messages in his content, like he did in his TikTok giving advice to quitting vaping.

Price says he understands the security concerns, but said, “What they are concerned with is what all our social media apps are doing to us.”

Price said if TikTok is banned, it’ll push him to focus on YouTube, where he only has about 3,000 followers now.

He said the most of his social media income comes from deals with companies to publish on their own platforms. Of his around one million followers across platforms, TikTok accounts for most of them.

Even if there’s a pause in service, Price believes TikTok will be back.

“I don’t see it going away for the long term,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.