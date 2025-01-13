Woman’s home still standing in Altadena thanks to friend, gardener

By Laura Acevedo

NATIONAL CITY, California (KGTV) — A National City native is crediting her friend for saving her home in Altadena.

Carla Saenz grew up in National City but has lived in Altadena since 2000. Her entire neighborhood burned in the Eaton Fire, her home is the only one still standing on her street.

“I feel so bad for these people that at lost everything, that have sacrificed to have their homes,” says Saenz.

Saenz is now evacuated at her parents’ home in National City.

She says she never thought the fire would get close to her home when it started Tuesday night. Before the flames ever got close to her home, she says her gardener, Santiago Martinez, who lives on her property in a back house, started dousing the home with a garden hose. His hope was to saturate it with water and protect it in case the flames got too close.

By early Wednesday morning, the flames were too much, and the pair decided to evacuate. Saenz drove south to National City, and Santiago said he was going to stay with his daughter.

However, without Saenz knowing, Santiago instead with back to the property and protected it all morning, spraying the home with water for hours, eventually getting the attention of fire crews who sprayed a protective foam on the house.

“But instead of collecting his items, he started watering again, and he got back on the roof,” says Saenz.

The main home where Saenz lives is still standing, but Santiago’s back house burned to the ground. His gardening tools, which he uses for work, were completely destroyed.

Saenz credits Santiago for helping save her home, and she’s now hoping to help him get back on his feet.

“So grateful to him he’s definitely an angel that the lord put in my path, I really believe that,” says Saenz.

There is a GoFundMe page to help replace Santiago’s gardening tools.

