Authorities warn against street takeovers ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Teri Hornstein

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies are issuing a stern warning ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day: break the law on the road, and you will face the consequences.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, City of Miami Police and even the Department of Homeland Security warned potential violators about the dangers of street takeovers, something that South Florida sees every year around the holiday.

“In prior holiday weekends, we have encountered visitors and residents who block our county roads and interfere with the flow of traffic,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

What is an illegal street takeover?

A street takeover refers to an illegal and dangerous event where people gather on a public street, typically in cars, bikes or ATVs, and take over the roadway.

These events often involve high-speed driving, drifting, or “burnouts” and can result in chaos and accidents, according to law enforcement.

The participants may block intersections, perform stunts, and create a spectacle, which disrupts normal traffic flow and puts both participants and bystanders at risk. These takeovers often attract large crowds and can turn into unsafe, uncontrolled events.

Street takeovers during the MLK Day weekend have become somewhat of a tradition — a tradition that law enforcement officers want to put to an end.

“The improper use of ATVs, motorcycles, golf carts or any other non-street-legal vehicle will not be tolerated,” Cordero-Stutz said.

Over 160 arrested in Miami during the 2024 MLK Day holiday

Just last year, over 160 people were arrested, with dozens of weapons confiscated and stolen vehicles recovered.

The new county sheriff “no more.”

“The message is clear: I think with all of us standing here, we take this very seriously,” Cordero-Stutz said.

“This is a weekend to come in honor and celebrate as a community the memory of Dr. King,” added City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales. “It’s not a weekend to go out and be involved in reckless, dangerous behavior.”

The hope for everyone is to have a safe holiday weekend.

“This is such a positive weekend,” Cordero Stutz said. “We wanted to be positive and not put people in harm’s way.”

Morales said that the decisions people make now “might not only cost you your freedom, but it might cost somebody’s life.”

Cordero-Stutz said if anyone is caught during an illegal street takeover, they could face up to a $4,000 fine.

