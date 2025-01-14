Chico to clear homeless camps at 3 locations today

By Matt Wreden

Click here for updates on this story

CHICO, Calif. (KHSL) — Today, the city of Chico will begin clearing homeless encampments from three separate locations around the city.

The first location targeted for cleanup is near the City Municipal Center, including the Council Chambers and City Plaza. The city estimates that 14 people are currently camping in this area, with three abandoned campsites also present.

The second location is along the bike path stretching from Teichert Ponds to the Cal Water facility near Chili’s in the Chico Marketplace parking lot. This area is believed to have seven individuals camping and seven abandoned campsites.

The third and final location set for clearing is at the northwest corner of Eaton and Cohasset Roads, where 21 people are believed to be camping, alongside seven abandoned campsites.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.