Galveston County’s new sheriff tackles mass exodus, mental health, and ‘Jeep Weekend’

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — After being sworn in, Galveston County’s new sheriff addressed how he plans to handle the mass exodus, mental health unit, and a controversial event that attracts thousands to Bolivar Peninsula.

43 DEPUTIES RETIRED BEFORE GALVESTON COUNTY’S NEW SHERIFF WAS SWORN IN

Jan. 1 was the day that Jimmy Fullen had been waiting for. With his hand on the bible, Fullen was sworn in as Galveston County’s newest sheriff.

Shortly after, he had a message.

“It’s going to be a whole new era in law enforcement,” Fullen told the crowd.

A new chapter some chose not to be a part of.

Forty-three deputies retired before Fullen was sworn in, taking with them more than 1,300 years of law enforcement experience.

The new sheriff now has to fill positions. ABC13 tried to ask Fullen about this a month ago.

He wouldn’t respond. After he was sworn in, Eyewitness News asked how he plans to handle the vacancies.

“If they had that many years of experience, they were on their retirement leg anyway,” Fullen explained. “We’re bringing in new recruits. Some other seasoned veterans from other agencies to take over those voids.”

After swearing in new deputies on New Year’s Day, Fullen said they only have 20 vacancies.

FULLEN SAID HE PLANS TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH UNIT, WHILE EXPERTS QUESTION HIS PLANS

It’s not just questions about retiring deputies, but the mental health unit.

A former staff member told ABC13 she was let go from the unit.

Fullen said he’s adding more deputies to it.

“What I’m doing is taking the seven deputies that were assigned to mental health and sat in an office all day. They’re going out on patrol for calls of service until those other calls come in,” Fullen said.

Fullen believes now that he’s sworn in, nothing can happen.

“I did disclose my previous arrests. It was on the record in the history that I submitted,” Fullen said.

Fullen said the hearing is scheduled for April 1.

ONE OF FULLEN’S FIRST ACTS IS TO ELIMINATE THE CONTROVERSIAL ‘JEEP WEEKEND’ EVENT

Each year, “Jeep Weekend” brings sights like this to the Bolivar Peninsula. Thousands head to the peninsula’s 27-mile stretch of beach shoreline.

It started more than a decade ago, mainly with jeep groups, but it’s ballooned into something more. Many local businesses close for the weekend, and hundreds get arrested. This is why the event may not happen the weekend before Memorial Day this year.

“We’re, in essence, going to shut down Jeep weekend,” Fullen said.

He said next week, there’s a meeting on Bolivar to talk about how to stop an event that the sheriff’s office said attracted 100,000 last year.

The big numbers aren’t just tied to beachgoers. The sheriff’s office has had to arrest a lot of attendees.

Last year, the sheriff’s office says 300 people were arrested. The year before it was 234. In 2022, 175 were arrested. Four years ago, it was 220, and in 2020, 180 were arrested.

Some of those arrests are linked to violent crime. Last year, someone was shot to death.

“It’s too violent,” Fullen explained. “You have officers out there getting hurt. You get civilians being hurt. You have people that are sexually assaulted. It’s just not good for the community over there, period.”

Fullen said the meeting will take place on Jan. 8.

GALVESTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPUTIES WILL GET A NEW LOOK

The sheriff’s office isn’t just getting a new leader, but look. Gone are the green uniforms deputies normally wear.

On Wednesday, Fullen wore a blue uniform during the swearing-in ceremony. He said deputies will wear a uniform he developed more than 30 years ago.

“We’re changing the whole environment of the sheriff’s office,” Fullen said.

Fullen told ABC13 he created the uniform when he was Galveston ISD’s police chief in 1992.

Experts question the sheriff’s plans. University of Houston Clear Lake criminology professor Kimberly Dodson said if mental health deputies are in uniform for normal patrols, it could make mental health calls difficult.

“Typically, when someone sees a law enforcement officer, that may escalate the situation,” Dodson explained.

It’s not just us wanting to ask Fullen questions, but so do state law enforcement leaders.

In three months, a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement hearing will take place surrounding his license, looking into whether he disclosed previous arrests.

