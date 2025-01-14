Residents displaced by Helene can apply for FEMA’s rental assistance program

By Madison Smith

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a last-minute extension to the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program, FEMA is now looking to help displaced residents find a permanent home with rental assistance.

The program is open to the residents in the 63 counties affected by Hurricane Helene. Survivors can now request rental assistance when applying for disaster assistance.

There are a few things this rental help could cover: Monthly rent amounts, a place to stay outside of your destroyed residence, or a security deposit for a new residence.

Aside from standard home payments, expenses like essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water could also apply. Cable and internet are not included.

The initial financial award could cover up to two months of rent, but to be eligible for continued assistance, you must:

Been awarded initial rental assistance and it was properly used Be unable to return to your home due to suitability Not have money for housing without help Not be receiving temporary housing from any other source Have a permanent housing plan

There are a few documents that you must have for the completed application, same as you would for a lease agreement. Those include:

Current lease, utility bill, and renter’s insurance information; copy of the lease or rental agreement signed by you and the landlord; and Rental receipts, cancelled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay for housing expenses. Show you are developing a permanent housing plan or demonstrate progress toward one. A contractor’s estimate of repairs can point to progress.

