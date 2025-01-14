Why this shopping cart makes market so special

By Chris Reed

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSTU) — People say there are a lot of unique things about Digby’s Market in St. George. Turns out, a shopping cart is one of them.

Tim Rigby and his partner, Greg Daines, both previously worked for Lee’s Marketplace opening their dream supermarket in southern Utah two years ago. They do things a little differently, like Dole Whips just like at Disneyland and giant rolls of popcorn and unique state items.

“We bring a lot of products that are made here in St. George and Washington County to the store that are usually at farmers markets. Well, someone with special needs might not be able to, or their families might not be able to make it to the farmers markets,” Rigby explained.

And that’s why the duo says they’re the first supermarket in southern Utah to add Caroline’s Cart, carts designed by a mother in Alabama to help caregivers transport children and adults up to 250 pounds with special needs or limited mobility.

A few places in northern Utah currently have the carts, with Walmart and Target planning the roll them out in stores nationwide over the next few months, but Digby’s is one of the first to fill the need down south.

“This is a much different approach than a wheelchair face forward,” said Rigby. “Sometimes they have to have that connection and face-to-face interaction to not get overwhelmed in the store.”

Caroline’s Cart uses a larger seat and five-point harness to allow a caregiver to care for a disabled or special needs person while still having space to load groceries.

Drew Ann Long, who invented the cart 16 years ago for her special needs daughter, Caroline, is just starting to see its use expand.

“I mean, it’s just exploded,” she exclaimed. “You know, we’re in Dubai! That’s mind-blowing.”

While Long came up with the cart idea on a napkin after leaving her accounting job to care for Caroline, she didn’t expect the additional need for the elderly. She added that for her and her daughter, who can’t walk or talk because of a genetic disease, it has been an unchaining.

“It gave me freedom,” she said. “It gives those that have a loved one with a disability or an elderly parent, it gives them freedom.”

