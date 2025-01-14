Woman injured in road rage shooting speaks out as police hunt suspect

By Brandon Beyer, Nicole Linsalata, Aaron Page

DAVIE, Florida (WSVN) — A couple is speaking out after a road rage confrontation on Interstate 595 led to a shooting that left one of them hospitalized.

44-year-old Shondy and her husband, Jeff, were driving westbound on the I-595 near Hiatus Road when a black pickup truck raced behind them on Friday.

“He looked like he was having a bad day or something,” she said. “You shouldn’t do people like that.”

“Was there any beeping or yelling?” asked 7News’ Nicole Linsalata.

“No beeping, no nothing,” Shondy said.

According to the victim, her husband, who was driving, tried to get out of the way before the car sped past them and slammed on his brakes. Shoddy said the attack was unprompted.

“He went around in front of us,” she said. “So my husband got over in another lane, and he came and swerved at us.”

The suspect then went back behind them and fired several shots toward their vehicle, striking the victim.

The husband recounted the Friday night confrontation to 7News on Monday.

“I’m like, ‘Something’s not right with this truck,” Jeff said. “And that’s when I saw him come around me, and I told my wife, ‘This truck’s probably coming to do something stupid and shoot at us.’ And right as I said that, I looked to my left, and he shot. It ricocheted, and it went behind my head and hit my wife in the head and went out the passenger window.”

Troopers temporarily shut down two westbound lanes of the highway and the ramp to the Hiatus Road exit while they investigated on Friday night. The roadways have since reopened.

The wife was transported to Broward Medical Health.

“When he came around us, it scared me,” she said. “I said, ‘Wow, he almost hit the back of the truck!’ Because he went around us into the emergency lane. And I said, ‘Jeff, something’s going on with my head. My head is banging; it’s hurting real hard.’ And that’s when he pulled over and saw the blood rushing from outside the head.”

The bullet hole could be seen in the head covering she was wearing.

Shondy was released from the hospital on Monday. She has not yet fully healed and still has bullet fragments in her brain.

“I’m just lucky to be alive today, because he almost took my life away from me, and I just wish it happens to nobody else who’s traveling,” she said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, asking the public for help in their search for the driver.

“Someone might have a camera inside their car,” said Carey Codd of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “They might have recorded something that occurred before, during, or just after the incident that could help them solve this case.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

