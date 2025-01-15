3 women accused of opening casket at Opelousas gravesite

By KADN Staff

OPELOUSAS, La (KADN) — Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of desecration of a grave at Serenity Memorial Park at 7352 LA 31 in Opelousas on December 10, 2024.

The complainant told deputies that her brother’s casket had been opened by a group of girls and gave the names of four people.

Deputies interviewed employees of the Memorial Park that witnessed the event.

The subsequent investigation led to the positive identification of Quina Clay, 34, of Church Point, as the person responsible for the opening of the casket.

She is charged with desecration of graves (misdemeanor).

Deputies later identified Alexis Sally, 42, and Crystal Bell-Edmond, 43, both of Opelousas, as two other suspects. They were both arrested and charged with desecration of graves.

“While the loss of someone we know or loved is always a traumatic event, it does not justify the actions taken by the parties involved,” said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

