Family creates fitness app to ‘meet people where they are’

By Erin Miller

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — These days it is probably difficult to find extra time in your schedule. Most people are trying to balance their jobs, and family responsibilities, and being healthy can fall by the wayside.

One family in Virginia Beach knows that well, which is why they created a family-centered fitness app to change their lives and yours.

“Overall, we just want to see a healthier community,” said Joshua Banks, Founder and CEO of Flex Your Fit Fam.

This family of five, soon-to-be six, knows that a healthier community starts at home.

“A lot of times people quit in their [fitness and health] journey because they don’t have the support and they don’t have the knowledge,” said Banks.

Banks has been a fitness trainer for twelve years, working with clients in-person and online.

He found when you do what you love, the outcome touches your whole family.

“Fitness is about taking care of your body and being healthy — that’s something you need for your whole life and that’s something we want to teach the kids and what we try to do,” said Sara, Josh’s wife and co-owner of the fitness app.

So,they started working out together as a family and they loved it. Everything from walking around the neighborhood to jogging at Mount Trashmore.

Then, Josh and Sara thought: why not share this joy with other families? After working on it for about two years, they released the Flex Your Fit Fam app.

“The goal is to cover everything and make it seamless and super easy. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert and you just need extra motivation or want to try something new. We want to cover the whole spectrum for everyone,” said Banks.

Banks walked me through the nine different programs offered through a monthly subscription service. You can do them at home, at the gym, alone or with the Flex Fit Fam community during in-person meet ups.

“Just all that alone — the anxiety of ‘I gotta plan this, I gotta figure this out.’ We want to take away all the guess work and do it all for you, so you just have to show up,” said Banks.

What sets it apart from other fitness apps, Banks says, is the involvement with the kids.

“They have their own challenges that they’re going to be implementing to get kids more active and going,” he said.

Their daughter, Isabella, tells me that she is going to create a fitness scavenger hunt — based off of the game “I Spy.”

Instead of being in the car and playing “I Spy,” they will come up with five different items for the community to find. Whoever takes pictures of the items and turns them in will get one of Isabella’s signature shirts.

“We get the chance to teach the kids how to own their own business too so as they grow up, they have that experience,” said Sara.

They say, as a busy, growing family, if they can bring the fun to fitness — you can too.

On the app you can find personalized meal plans and snack ideas from a nutritionist.

