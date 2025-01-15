‘It was traumatizing’: Altadena family shares heartbreaking moment they saw their destroyed home

By Lindsay Weber and Andrea Flores

ALTADENA, California (KCRA) — Residents of Altadena have been facing the loss of countless memories as the Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes in the community.

The Cisneros family is among the residents left without a home after the flames tore through their neighborhood.

“Not only was it heartbreaking — it was traumatizing,” Liz Cisneros told KCRA. “Big-time traumatizing.”

She shared the video she took when the family drove through the wreckage to see what was left of the place they called home for 27 years.

Embers and rubble stretched as far as the eye could see.

“We don’t even notice the streets because we have landmarks we always look for. We didn’t even know where we were turning,” Liz Cisneros explained. “The devastation is huge.”

Hipolito Cisneros said seeing the destruction in person is when their situation really registered.

“Until you see it, it’s not real,” Hipolito said. “You’re still in your head, ‘I’m going to go home.’ And we can’t.”

The Cisneros family is thankful for the donations and relief that will help them move forward.

“It will mean housing, it will mean food, it will mean medical attention if they need it,” Liz Cisneros said. “It will mean so much to everybody, even if it’s a small donation. It’s something. It shows us that all of California is getting put together once again.”

