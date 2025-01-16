First responders rescue woman, 6-month-old baby after vehicle flips into creek

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

LIBERTY, Missouri (KMBC) — Liberty, Missouri, emergency crews jumped into action to save a woman and her baby trapped after a rollover crash into an icy creek Tuesday.

The Liberty Police Department and Liberty Fire Department were called to the scene of a rollover crash with a car in the creek. When they arrived, they found an SUV on its driver’s side in the water. The passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

An officer and the assistant fire chief approached the vehicle, but the ice gave way. The officer became submerged up to his waist as he continued on toward the vehicle. He cut open the windshield and helped free the driver. But an infant was still in the back seat.

The firefighters removed the rest of the windshield so the officer could crawl into the car to reach the 6-month-old baby, who was fortunately on the passenger side of the vehicle in a car seat and not touching the water.

The officer safely got the baby out of the car seat and crawled back through the vehicle to hand off the infant to firefighters, who had an ambulance waiting.

The driver and her baby were taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was also taken to the hospital because he spent a prolonged period of time in the freezing water.

The officer got a chance to see the baby at the hospital and speak with the family.

“We are proud to share this story as just one spotlight on the dedication of our officers and the LFD show to our community every day,” the Liberty Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.