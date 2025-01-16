‘I’ll never feel OK’: Father heartbroken after tragic death of baby

By Jamie Mayes

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Demond Banks says he’s grappling with an unimaginable loss — the death of his 1-year-old daughter.

“I’ll never feel OK because I can’t hold my daughter again. I can’t ever talk to her again,” said Banks.

Family has identified the victim as Malayah Banks. Police have charged 20-year-old Terrance Corbin with murder. Police say Corbin was supposed to be providing childcare for the 1-year-old and her sibling at a home in Elizabethtown.

Banks says he did not know Corbin but later found out that Malayah’s mother had asked Corbin to watch their children.

“I’m upset with anybody that had anything to do with it. The choices that the mother made. I’m mad at her about that,” said Banks.

Police say on Jan. 7, Corbin was in the basement with Malayah and her three-year-old sibling when he called Malayah’s mother, telling her that the child wasn’t breathing.

Malayah’s godmother, Amber Ditto, says she will never forget finding out Malayah was being rushed to the hospital.

“And I was praying, and I’m asking God. I’m asking for prayers on Facebook. You know, please help my baby. I don’t know what’s going on, and I didn’t know the extent of everything, but I just knew that it was bad,” said Ditto.

Malayah later died at the hospital.

Authorities say she had swelling and bleeding in the tissue around her scalp and face. A pediatrician specializing in child abuse described Malayah’s skull fractures as the worst she had seen in her time practicing medicine.

“She just didn’t deserve that. Like, what could she have done that was so bad for the outcome to be this? She was a baby,” said Ditto.

Banks says he will continue to push for justice for his daughter, whose life was tragically cut short.

“I don’t want anybody to forget the choices people made that led to this,” said Banks.

