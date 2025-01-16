Parent accused of assaulting 2 referees at high school hockey game

By Victoria D

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A parent is accused of assaulting two referees at a boys high school hockey game in Massachusetts earlier this month, police said.

The game was between Taunton High School and Mansfield High School and happened on Jan. 4 at the Foxboro Sports Center in Foxboro. Police said they collected video evidence from the game and interviewed witnesses and the referees.

According to the National Ice Hockey Officials Association – Massachusetts Chapters, a Taunton woman physically confronted the referees after the game, “preventing the officials from continuing to the locker room.” The woman allegedly left before police were able to contact her. They said a Taunton man was also ejected from the rink for verbal abuse.

The parent of one of the players will be summoned to Wrentham District Court where a clerk magistrate will determine if there is probable cause for criminal charges. Police did not name the parent nor say what exactly the criminal charges are.

“Taunton Public Schools works hard to create and maintain a positive, welcoming atmosphere at athletic events. We hold our student-athletes and student and adult spectators to high standards, and violations of our spectator expectations or the Hockomock League fan expectations are not tolerated and will be disciplined accordingly,” said a spokesperson for Taunton Public Schools in a statement. “Taunton High School Athletics has been a leader in working with professional organizations to provide training and professional development for coaches, team captains, and student-athletes to eradicate hate in sports and promote sportsmanship and respect.”

“The MIAA consistently supports and has brought awareness to the appropriate treatment and safety of all game officials,” said the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association in a statement. “In addition, the MIAA has been engaging elected state officials relative to proposed legislation currently before the Massachusetts House of Representatives.”

According to the National Ice Hockey Officials Association – Massachusetts Chapters, this proposed legislation would institute mandatory minimum penalties for assault or “aggravated harassment” of sports officials. They said the bills have been lingering at the State House for nearly 15 years.

This is the second time Taunton High School’s hockey team has been part of an assault on a referee at a game. In 2015, an assistant coach of the hockey team was arrested for allegedly biting a referee’s finger after a game between Taunton High School and King Philip High School.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

