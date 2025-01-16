‘Preparing for the worst’: Prominent TikTokers ready themselves for potential ban of app

By Ruta Ulcinaite , Jordan Nagel , Chad Britton

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the potential TikTok ban nears, prominent Detroit TikTokers say they will have to dramatically pivot. They add that the ban affects more than just them, but the people and local businesses they work with as well.

TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon, with 170 million users in the United States alone. Last year, Congress passed a law that forces the app’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. operation or face a ban, citing China as a national security risk. Federal officials believe user data could become compromised.

Without intervention from the Supreme Court, the ban goes into effect Jan. 19.

However, local Detroiters have built their businesses and livelihoods off the app. That includes Yelitsa Jean-Charles, who founded Healthy Roots Dolls in 2019 and has over 158,000 followers on the app.

“It opened me up to new speaking opportunities, new audiences that I could then turn over to the brand and help us grow our sales, help us launch in retail,” Jean-Charles said about the app. “It just really took the company to a different place, helped us get into Target and all these different things.”

Anna Robb has built her TikTok success by showcasing everything Detroit has to offer. She works with companies and businesses on brand deals.

“I like to say that I romanticize Detroit,” she said. “Aside from just changing my life, I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from local businesses that have told me that I’ve significantly impacted their business… getting more foot traffic into them.”

Darwin Gordon, who also goes by Detroit Dar, specializes in food and culture. His platform has taken on new heights, and businesses reach out to him to collaborate and work together.

“I want to promote Detroit as well, so that’s why I created Detroit Dar, ” he said. “I was just posting on there for fun at first and then, my videos started blowing up.”

Combined, these three creators have over 312,000 followers. But that could all change by the end of this week. They worry that everything they were trying to build and curate will soon disappear.

“I think I’ve been telling myself that it’s not going to happen, still hoping that it’s not going to happen but now preparing for the worst,” Robb said.

TikTok has been arguing the move violates free speech, but the federal government is adamant that the app is a security risk. These creators disagree.

“If we’re going to have this conversation about TikTok, we need to have it about everyone. ‘Cause if we’re really going to talk about protecting peoples data, let’s actually protect peoples data,” Jean-Charles said.

The plan now is for these creators is to move to other platforms like Instagram and Youtube, however, they’re not sure if they can replicate their successes there. No matter what, they’ll try.

“Even if the app goes down, your talent or skills do not go with it. So many people have learned content creation, how to build an audience, how to build a community — that’s something you are going to take with you regardless if TikTok exists,” Jean-Charles added.

If the ban goes through, the app will not delete from phones but it is expected to glitch and not update. It’s unclear when or if the Supreme Court will rule on the issue. They were expected to Wednesday after hearing arguments earlier this week but did not.

If no one intervenes, TikTok goes dark at the end of the week.

