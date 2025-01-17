Baltimore World Trade Center’s Top of the World Observation Level to close in May

By Greg Ng

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Getting a bird’s-eye view over Baltimore will soon become a more exclusive experience with the closure of the Top of the World Observation Level at the World Trade Center.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Thursday that the observation deck on the 27th floor will cease operating in May.

Top of the World offers a 360-degree view of Baltimore City and beyond. Landmarks up to 30 miles away can be visible on a clear day.

Top of the World is also home to Gallery in the Sky and the Peak Artist Series, as well as the 9/11 Memorial of Maryland. The permanent exhibit features artifacts from the Twin Towers, Pentagon and Flight 93 National Memorial, honoring the lives of the Marylanders who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

BOPA and the Maryland State Arts Council told 11 News that the 9/11 Memorial, which was commissioned by the state, will be moved to a new location. The state is not renewing the lease in order to have access to more office space for state agencies.

BOPA has held exhibitions, receptions, artist and author talks and more events in the space since 2005, as well as hosted local school groups, summer camps and visiting tours from around the world.

According to the venue’s website, tickets for adults cost $8, $6 for seniors/military, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children under 3 years old. BOPA said it will offer special discounts and host a number of pop-up events before the closure, and the organization encourages the public to follow its social media platforms for details.

BOPA did not specify a reason for the closure in its statement.

