Feeling Alive in 2025: 83-year-old finds joy and purpose through tap dancing

By Nicole Nielsen

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — As we kick off 2025, many are asking: How can I make this year my best one yet? In CBS News Texas’ new series, Feeling Alive in 2025, we’re exploring simple ways to thrive. Gene Edwards is one North Texan who has it down.

With no prior experience and a lot of determination, Edwards is dancing his way into his golden years.

Life after retirement can feel routine, his days are anything but.

“I wanted to have something that was fun,” he said.

Two years ago, Edwards was searching for a way to stay active.

“When I was looking around, I said, ‘Well, I’ve never seen a tap dancer without a smile on their face. They look like they’re having a lot of fun,'” he said.

When he couldn’t find a group tap class for older adults in Dallas, Edwards took matters into his own hands, signing up for private lessons instead.

“He knew nothing but what he loved to watch on television, which were all those beautiful old black-and-white musicals,” said Stephanie Hengstenberg, Edwards’ dance teacher at the Dallas Conservatory.

Now, at almost 84 years old, Edwards spends every Wednesday tapping away in the studio.

“It’s kind of like singing in the shower. You do it just because you enjoy doing it,” he said.

Last year, Edwards even took his passion to the stage, competing in Frisco’s Got Talent alongside Hengstenberg.

“He said to me at the very beginning, he did not want to fold up his tent,” Hengstenberg said. “It’s something that’s extremely inspiring—to keep growing. You don’t have to just sit at home and watch TV.”

For Edwards, tap dancing is more than a hobby; it’s become a way to bring joy, purpose, and passion into his daily routine.

“It gives me something to do; it gives me a reason to get up in the morning,” he said.

Edwards’ journey serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to try something new. With a pair of tap shoes and a little courage, he’s found a whole new world—helping him feel more alive in 2025.

“It’s opened up an entirely new world,” Edwards said.

