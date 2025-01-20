19-year-old duck hunter rescued after falling into frigid waters

By Riley Rourke

MARION, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 19-year-old duck hunter who fell into frigid waters off of a Massachusetts beach on Monday was rescued by first responders.

Police received a call just before 8 a.m. near Silvershell Beach in Marion about a person who had fallen into the water from their boat.

They arrived to find that the man had pulled himself out of the water onto his boat, but he had severe hypothermia. The water temperature was 34 degrees, and the air was 21 at the time.

The man was hunting with his 17-year-old friend at the time, according to an initial investigation. The friend had called 911 after noticing the 19-year-old was not in the boat.

“I’m happy he made that call immediately. It doesn’t take long for hypothermia to kick in,” said Fire Chief Jackvony said.

Harbormaster Adam Murphy gave the teen his coat to help him warm up before they returned to the beach. Firefighters then gave the teen warming IV fluids and blankets before he was taken to a Wareham hospital. It was not immediately clear what his condition was.

“I would like to thank our Harbormaster and Sgt. Savery for going out there in less-than-ideal conditions and bringing this young hunter back to shore” said Police Chief Nighelli. “Their timely rescue allowed us to provide life-saving measures.”

State officials recommend that all boaters wear life jackets while on board. They say that the life-saving devices can help prevent people from gasping when they fall off a boat and accidentally inhaling cold water.

“Be sure to have all the proper safety equipment with you when you’re out there hunting,” Harbormaster Murphy said. “At these temperatures, seconds matter. Be prepared.”

