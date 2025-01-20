Alabama’s highest court rules in favor of nursing moms being excused from jury duty

By Shannon Delcambre

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WVTM) — A big win for nursing mothers trying to be excused from jury duty in Alabama courtrooms.

The Alabama Supreme Court issued an administrative order Jan. 17 regarding procedures in excusing prospective jurors from service.

The Court stated in its order that a nursing mother of an infant child qualifies for an excuse from jury service in advance of the person’s summoned date to court.

As WVTM 13 News first reported, some Jefferson County women who were breastfeeding their infant babies say they could not get excused from showing up for jury duty, despite filling out forms and calling the judge’s office.

Alabama’s State Auditor Andrew Sorrell posted a comment on social media Saturday morning.

“Thank you to the Alabama Supreme Court for acting so quickly to solve the problem for nursing mothers not being excused from jury duty!”

The State Supreme Court ordered that all presiding circuit judges ensure appropriate procedures are in place for a prospective juror claiming an undue or extreme physical or financial hardship to be able to contact their courts before their summoned date without the need to appear in person to apply to be excused.

