Family’s 100-pound pet tortoise found safe after surviving Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, California (KABC) — A family in Altadena is rejoicing after their 100-pound pet tortoise was found amid the devastation of the Eaton Fire.

Rocki survived the fire after the family lost their home. She was found safe on Thursday, January 9, around 4:30 p.m. near Mar Vista Avenue.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station posted a video on Instagram showing a deputy carrying Rocki to safety.

The family said they tried to get back to their property to search for her numerous times, but were denied access due to gas leaks.

Rocki was found in her burrow, which is about 3 feet deep and about 6 to 8 inches long.

