Overnight Heist: More than $600,000 in merchandise stolen from Tanger 2 outlet mall

By Brooke Butler and Graham Cawthon

Click here for updates on this story

BLUFFTON, South Carolina (WJCL) — Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating after more than $600,000 in merchandise was reportedly stolen from the Tanger 2 outlet mall in Bluffton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, thieves targeted the Salty Dog T-Shirt Factory, the Sunglass Hut and Claire’s during the overnight hours on January 11.

Thousands of dollars in damages were reported at each store.

A report from the BCSO notes that there were holes in the drywall at Salty Dog, which went all the way through into the Sunglass Hut and Claire’s.

Additionally, deputies said it appears the thieves cut a water line, which leaked.

“Almost every display item” at Sunglass Hut was missing, read the BCSO report. The store’s surveillance security system was cut and taken and “all of the phone lines within the store were cut.”

About 1,600 pairs of sunglasses were reported taken from the Sunglass Hut. A note on the door Friday informed customers that the location was temporarily closed “while we remerchandise our store.”

Cash registers at both Salty Dog and Claire’s had been pried open, but authorities say they were empty at the time of the break-in.

Images from Salty Dog’s surveillance camera appear to capture the suspects in the act.

Salty Dog management told WJCL 22 News it appears the thieves were in their store for almost an hour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCSO non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.