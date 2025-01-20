Pet pigs dumped and neglected, North Cape farmer worries it will continue

By Pavlina Osta

MUSKEGO, Wisconsin (WDJT) — January is a month we often hear about pets being turned into animal shelters after the holidays.

However, rural areas are experiencing a unique problem, pet pigs are being dumped and abandoned.

Backyard breeding is an ongoing issue, here in Racine County, one hobby farmer has had to take in two pigs in less than three months.

“These cases happen, but to have all of these pigs dumped in a short period of time is concerning,” said Julie Mayhew, hobby farmer.

What started with just a few chickens has grown to a full farm sanctuary.

“Slowly, it became clear there was a need for animals that just needed to go someplace,” said Mayhew.

Mayhew got her first pig in 2023.

“The first request I had was Petunia. She had a home, she came from a family they were moving and couldn’t keep her,” Mayhew explained.

But this past August, she got word a pig had been dumped in Franklin.

“He was living in a subdivision for three days,” said Mayhew.

The pig, she fondly named Al, ended up at MADACC.

“I knew I wanted Petunia to have a companion at some point in her life, so I was pretty aggressively reaching out to MADACC,” said Mayhew.

However, when Al got into Mayhew’s care, she quickly realized there was a problem.

“His hooves were about eight inches long. He could barely walk, and he still has some impairment. His tusks were so long he could barely close his mouth,” said Mayhew.

A few months later, it happened again.

“Having been dumped in Caledonia, he wound up being found on a horse boarding facility,” said Mayhew.

Mayhew named him Taz but once again was left with a heavy vet bill.

“He needed some medical care, same things hooves, tusks, he was intact, but we brought him here, and he’s getting that care,” said Mayhew.

Since coming to Mayville Farm, all three pigs are happy and healthy, but Mayhew fears this problem will continue.

“Pigs seem to be the common denominator of unwanted animals right now,” said Mayhew.

Mayhew is looking to build a community of other people in a position to help- if you’re interested, reach out to Julie on Facebook.

