‘They teach me to be a light’: Teenager returns lost money envelope to young mom

By Amanda Roberts

LEBANON, Tennessee (WTVF) — Losing money, jewelry or an important document in a public place can make your heart race. But one woman who thought she lost something forever got it back.

Always show people kindness. That’s the lesson coming out of the Lebanon O’Charley’s restaurant.

I spoke with a young server who found an envelope with money inside. It’s what he did next that’s impressive.

“That day I wasn’t having the best day at work. My mind was jumbled,” said Lola.

What was supposed to be a peaceful ending to a stressful day turned into the opposite.

With her young daughter and husband, Lola had dinner at the O’Charley’s in Lebanon.

They left something important behind. An envelope with money was missing.

“My heart sank when I realized,” she said. “We weren’t sure what we were going to do to be completely honest with you.”

Her last resort was to call the restaurant. It wasn’t at home, her car or the baby’s diaper bag.

She thought the voice on the other end would confirm what she feared: the money was gone.

But it was server Nate Affourtit, 18, who took care of them and their meal, who took care of them again.

Lola: Is that the one right there?

Nate: Yes ma’am.

Lol: So it wasn’t on the table?

Nate: It was beside that booth behind it.

Lola: Maybe it fell out of my pocket. I was surprised no one took it by then.

“It was the exact same envelope untouched,” said Lola. “I was so shocked someone who had the opportunity to when no one was looking, take this and do whatever he needed to do with it. He came forward and that was sweet for us. That money is a big deal.”

Affourtit is saving up for a car. He’s going to college and he’s working five days a week.

“Free pie Wednesday, got to work that night,” said Nate.

Even as a teenager, Nate was not tempted.

“I didn’t think about stealing it. I thought if you do something wrong-wrong, it will come to you,” said Nate. “I give thanks to my mom and my dad for teaching me right. They teach me to be a light in the dark these days.”

Given the opportunity to say thank you, strangers wound up leaving as regulars.

“The positivity it touched me. To know our youth, they’re not terrible after all. They’re going to be all right,” said Lola.

Lola posted about getting the envelope back on social media.

That resulted in friends donating some money to Nate as a thank you and gesture of his goodwill.

