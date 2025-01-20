Two hospitalized after altercation leads to shooting at metal company

By Danielle Scruggs

South Florida (WPBF) — Authorities are investigating after two people were hospitalized following a shooting at a sheet metal company in South Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, there was an altercation between employees, resulting in one employee firing shots at another.

It happened at Coastal Metal of South Florida, located at 9040 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Deputies arrived to find one male victim with a gunshot wound and a second man with a graze wound.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no threat to the community.

