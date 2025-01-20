Woman celebrates 104th birthday

By Evelyn Schultz

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — It was the Roaring Twenties, and jazz music was all the rage. Babe Ruth was a star player with the Yankees, while Prohibition drove the liquor trade underground.

And on January 17th, 1921, Lucille Haney was born on a farm near West Liberty, Kentucky.

“Well, I’m just real independent and have always been,” she told LEX 18. “I just like to do things. If I can do them, I want to do them for myself.”

That attitude has served her well. She turned 104 years old on Friday. Even more impressive? She still lives in the home she shared with her husband of 46 years, Denzil, and their son Sidney.

“I do what I can, my housework, and I cook, and those kind of things,” she said.

Haney had a front-row seat to historical events throughout the 20th century, but her favorite memories include the hobbies that kept her busy.

“I love to travel, and I worked on a lot of genealogy and made my family tree,” Haney said. “I’ve enjoyed doing that.”

Haney told LEX 18 she didn’t expect to make it to this age. She shared this advice for others.

“Just keep doing what you can do,” she said. “Don’t give up or sit down and think I’m 100; I can’t do this. Just keep on doing what you can do.”

Haney celebrated her birthday with a Cracker Barrel lunch at home with her friends.

She’s also hoping for a Cats win Saturday – the perfect birthday present for a woman who’s seen it all!

